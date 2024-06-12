ZKH Group Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 12th (NYSE:ZKH)

ZKH Group’s (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, June 12th. ZKH Group had issued 4,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $62,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

ZKH Group Trading Up 8.9 %

ZKH stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. ZKH Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32.

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.66 million for the quarter.

ZKH Group Company Profile

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

