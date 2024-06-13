126,940 Shares in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Acquired by Grizzlyrock Capital LLC

Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 126,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,000. Clearwater Paper accounts for approximately 3.4% of Grizzlyrock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Clearwater Paper as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLW stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.85. 29,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,581. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $864.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

