14,926 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Acquired by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Kroger by 7.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 4.1% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 38.6% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Kroger by 9.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,084,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,593,000 after purchasing an additional 175,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,314,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,913,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,693,450.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

