1,628 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Purchased by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $7.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.05. 2,704,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,998. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.59 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.00 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

