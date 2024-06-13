165,356 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 165,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,966,000. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.3% of Gillson Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,375 shares of company stock worth $17,438,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $146.72. 325,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,487. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.53. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

