188,157 Shares in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Acquired by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 188,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Grindr at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRND. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindr during the third quarter worth $1,162,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindr during the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Grindr by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 1,000,000 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,708,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,083,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 78.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grindr Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GRND traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -52.39 and a beta of 0.28. Grindr Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 3,761.31% and a negative net margin of 11.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Grindr in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Grindr Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

