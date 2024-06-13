1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Update

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the May 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
1933 Industries Stock Performance
TGIFF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. 1933 Industries has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About 1933 Industries
