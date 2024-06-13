19,371 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Acquired by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Waste Connections by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.92. 853,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.49. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $173.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.94.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

