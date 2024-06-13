19,749 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Purchased by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 44.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 520,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,143,000 after purchasing an additional 42,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.04. The stock had a trading volume of 91,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,170. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 108.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 474.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

