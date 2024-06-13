200,000 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Purchased by GeoSphere Capital Management LLC

GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,000. Antero Resources makes up approximately 3.8% of GeoSphere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Antero Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $10,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,250.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 476,377 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,084. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AR stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 170.90 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AR

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.