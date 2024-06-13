256,679 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Patient Capital Management LLC

Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 256,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,097,000. Fiserv makes up 1.8% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $5,705,241,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $900,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,438,915. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,015,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.55. The stock has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

