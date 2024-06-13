33,088 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Franchise Capital Ltd

Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 33,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.3% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $12,639,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 86,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,696,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 315,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,465,000 after buying an additional 22,981 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,525,000. Finally, Alpha Square Group S LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,369,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,486,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.07 and its 200 day moving average is $162.14. The company has a market cap of $258.45 billion, a PE ratio of 232.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

