3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get 3M alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MMM

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $101.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 1,273.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,334 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in 3M by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,986,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after buying an additional 1,103,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Free Report

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.