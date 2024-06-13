404,756 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 404,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,860,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,448,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,808,056,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,913,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,664 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,845,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,171,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,028,000 after purchasing an additional 814,779 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,470 shares of company stock worth $7,728,074 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:KO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,079,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $60.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

