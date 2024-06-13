62,604 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Purchased by Flight Deck Capital LP

Flight Deck Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 62,604 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,000. Zillow Group makes up 4.3% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $282,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,207.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zillow Group news, Director Jay C. Hoag purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $42,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,582,020.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $282,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,207.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,579 in the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZG shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of ZG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.07. 559,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,527. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $48.43. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $59.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

