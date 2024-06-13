6,444 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in CVS Health by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $60.00. 5,106,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,103,302. The stock has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.03. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

