700,000 Shares in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Purchased by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000. Ocular Therapeutix comprises 0.5% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned 0.88% of Ocular Therapeutix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 350.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 94.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCUL traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 408,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,223. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $755.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.43 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 76.64% and a negative net margin of 192.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OCUL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

