70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research note issued on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get 70489 (PAA.TO) alerts:

70489 (PAA.TO) Price Performance

70489 has a 12 month low of C$18.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) Increases Dividend

70489 (PAA.TO) ( TSE:PAA Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$810.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$819.89 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is a boost from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.