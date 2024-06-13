71,154 Shares in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Acquired by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 71,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 71.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 898.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 352,044 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 248,143 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 20.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity at Navitas Semiconductor

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 87,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $396,993.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,118,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,900,537.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,199,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,605. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.44. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. Analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NVTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVTS

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.