71,270 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Purchased by HAP Trading LLC

HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 71,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,990,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,109,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 215,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,374,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ARKF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 30,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,635. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.