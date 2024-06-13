880,427 Shares in AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRU) Acquired by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 880,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,980,000. AI Transportation Acquisition comprises about 0.9% of Glazer Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AITRU. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AI Transportation Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in AI Transportation Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

AI Transportation Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AITRU stock remained flat at $10.55 on Thursday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,349. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. AI Transportation Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

AI Transportation Acquisition Profile

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

