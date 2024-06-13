958,330 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 958,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,412,000. Mondelez International makes up 1.6% of Groupama Asset Managment’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Groupama Asset Managment owned about 0.07% of Mondelez International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,520,000 after acquiring an additional 120,665 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,650,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after acquiring an additional 429,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.91. 1,427,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,305,369. The company has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

