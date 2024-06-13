Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Director Sells $223,093.00 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $192.40 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $196.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.28 and a 200-day moving average of $116.98.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.14.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.
