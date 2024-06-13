Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 37,945 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 31,716 shares.The stock last traded at $102.71 and had previously closed at $102.78.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 434.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,241,000 after acquiring an additional 214,859 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

