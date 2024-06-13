ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Shares Gap Down to $14.43

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.43, but opened at $13.83. ABIVAX Société Anonyme shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 1,914 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Get ABIVAX Société Anonyme alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABVX

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABIVAX Société Anonyme

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABVX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the first quarter worth approximately $5,411,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.