Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2024

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY25 guidance to $6.05-7.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.050-7.050 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ASO stock opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

