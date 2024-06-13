Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY25 guidance to $6.05-7.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.050-7.050 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ASO stock opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.55%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

