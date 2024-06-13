Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 18.000-18.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 16.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.4 billion-$21.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.0 billion. Adobe also updated its FY24 guidance to $18.00-18.20 EPS.

Adobe Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $458.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,200,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,029. The business has a fifty day moving average of $474.39 and a 200 day moving average of $542.43. The company has a market capitalization of $205.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $600.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.