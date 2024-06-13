Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.00-18.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.40-21.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.47 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.000-18.200 EPS.

ADBE stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $458.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,308,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,200. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $474.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.43. Adobe has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $205.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Melius Research reiterated a hold rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Adobe from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $600.97.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

