Advent Convertible and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:AVK remained flat at $12.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 46,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,803. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $12.22.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
