Aerodrome Finance Price Tops $0.88 on Major Exchanges (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $141.00 million and approximately $17.62 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,100,816,049 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,100,816,048.802393 with 496,869,007.6200975 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.88808152 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $28,962,515.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

