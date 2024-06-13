Aevo (AEVO) Price Reaches $0.66 on Major Exchanges

Aevo (AEVO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, Aevo has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. One Aevo token can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00000990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aevo has a market capitalization of $562.95 million and $48.78 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz.

Aevo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 840,376,993.3771291 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.67763442 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $64,510,399.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aevo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aevo using one of the exchanges listed above.

