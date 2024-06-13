Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,618,000 after purchasing an additional 881,710 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,398,000 after acquiring an additional 819,019 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $329,367,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,508,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,233 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $76.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.96.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.