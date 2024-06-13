Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Trading Down 4.5%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.95 and last traded at $50.99. 36,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 300,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $961.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day moving average of $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,948 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,350,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 106.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 309,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after purchasing an additional 159,892 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 647,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,453,000 after purchasing an additional 122,844 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,248,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,972,000 after buying an additional 98,662 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

