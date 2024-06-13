Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Short Interest Down 60.4% in May

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the May 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance
NASDAQ DRTSW traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.25. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,443. Alpha Tau Medical has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.
Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile
