Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Short Interest Down 60.4% in May

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the May 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ DRTSW traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.25. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,443. Alpha Tau Medical has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. The company's Alpha-DaRT technology is in clinical trials for various forms comprising skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, lung, liver, and breast cancers; preclinical or pending clinical studies for brain and other cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.