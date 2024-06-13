Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Cat Rock Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 9.7% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $179.56. 18,572,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,420,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $182.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,805,853 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

