AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) were down 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 58,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 123,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

AlTi Global Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $597.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $50.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of AlTi Global

In related news, insider Brooke Connell sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,772 shares in the company, valued at $967,214.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cayman Holdings Ilwaddi purchased 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,913,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,253,314.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 268,790 shares of company stock worth $1,290,301 and sold 29,725 shares worth $150,063. 22.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,308 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

