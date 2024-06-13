Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) Director Sells C$38,480.00 in Stock

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) Director John David Wright sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.81, for a total value of C$38,480.00.

John David Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, John David Wright sold 10,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total value of C$47,960.00.

On Friday, June 7th, John David Wright sold 10,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.78, for a total value of C$47,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, John David Wright sold 60,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.09, for a total value of C$245,298.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, John David Wright sold 90,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$373,770.00.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Alvopetro Energy stock opened at C$4.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$174.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.51. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.81 and a 1 year high of C$10.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy ( CVE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.84 million for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 49.15% and a return on equity of 34.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.3274559 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

