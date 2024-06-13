ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALXO

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

In related news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $191,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 330,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,000 shares of company stock worth $1,611,280. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 445.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About ALX Oncology

(Get Free Report

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.