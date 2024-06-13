American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.93 and last traded at $87.52. Approximately 35,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $86.22.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.22. The company has a market cap of $218.80 million, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,528,000.

About American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

