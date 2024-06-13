American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

American International Group has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. American International Group has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American International Group to earn $8.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Shares of AIG opened at $74.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $80.83.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIG. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

