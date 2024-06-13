American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 931,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 137,093 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for approximately 6.6% of Gillson Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $63,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in American International Group by 970,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,585,000 after buying an additional 323,236 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,738,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 159,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 46,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

American International Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE AIG traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,037. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.51.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.49%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

