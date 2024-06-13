American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by GRS Advisors LLC

GRS Advisors LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216,078 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 0.5% of GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after buying an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,001,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $196.02. 477,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,528. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The firm has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.15.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.91.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

