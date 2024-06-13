Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Receives $30.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of COLD opened at $25.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -75.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $318,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 37.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 29,052 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 593,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

