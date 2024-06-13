Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by GRS Advisors LLC

GRS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 103.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,793,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913,163 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust comprises approximately 9.0% of GRS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $54,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

COLD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.70. 2,064,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.