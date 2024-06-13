Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Position Lowered by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140,229 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Analog Devices worth $81,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock worth $6,998,205. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $234.03. 2,673,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,405. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $241.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

