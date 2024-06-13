Analysts Set Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target at $164.57

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.57.

CAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 133.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,033,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $111.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.26. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $244.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.36.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 480.48%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

