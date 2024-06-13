Analysts Set Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target at $21.60

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.60.
Several brokerages recently commented on GOLD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.
Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.
In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.
