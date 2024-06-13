Analysts Set WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) PT at $71.11

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.11.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WNS. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
WNS opened at $51.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 18.30. WNS has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $76.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.92 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.
