Analyzing Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) and Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME)

Avalon GloboCare and Prime Medicine are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and Prime Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon GloboCare -1,173.55% N/A -58.95% Prime Medicine N/A -94.21% -74.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Prime Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 57.4% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Prime Medicine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prime Medicine has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and Prime Medicine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon GloboCare $1.26 million 4.32 -$16.71 million ($1.41) -0.35 Prime Medicine N/A N/A -$198.13 million ($2.17) -3.54

Avalon GloboCare has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Medicine. Prime Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avalon GloboCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Avalon GloboCare and Prime Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Prime Medicine 0 2 10 0 2.83

Prime Medicine has a consensus target price of $15.09, indicating a potential upside of 96.50%. Given Prime Medicine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Prime Medicine is more favorable than Avalon GloboCare.

Summary

Avalon GloboCare beats Prime Medicine on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells. It is also developing mRNA-based Flash-CAR cell therapy platform. In addition, the company develops Avalon clinical-grade tissue-specific exosome (ACTEX); AVA-Trap, a therapeutic program provides an effective therapeutic option to combat COVID-19 and other life-threatening conditions involving cytokine storms; offers therapeutic and diagnostic targets utilizing QTY-code protein design technology with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), including using the QTY code protein design technology for development of a hemofiltration device to treat Cytokine Storm; and provides co-development of next generation, transposon-based, multi-target CAR-T, CAR-NK, and other immune effector cell therapeutic modalities with Arbele Limited. Avalon GloboCare Corp. has strategic partnership with HydroPeptide, LLC to engage in co-development and commercialization of a series of clinical-grade, exosome-based cosmeceutical, and orthopedic products; and corporate research agreement with the University of Pittsburgh of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. It has a research collaboration with Cimeio Therapeutics to develop Prime Edited Shielded-Cell & Immunotherapy Pairs for genetic diseases, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

