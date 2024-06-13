Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. The company has a market cap of $317.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.67. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Christopher U. Missling sold 73,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $374,971.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,250,210 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 675.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 804,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 700,812 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 54,034 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 836,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 307,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 38,155 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.